Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiameghalaya

Non-tribals barred from purchasing land in Meghalaya’s Garo Hills region

However, the status of land legally held by non-tribal persons would not be altered.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 13:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 March 2026, 13:51 IST
India NewsMeghalaya

Follow us on :

Follow Us