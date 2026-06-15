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Homeindiameghalaya

Northeast 'daring to dream': Mega football stadium, five-star hotels soon in Meghalaya, says CM Conrad Sangma

The 'North East India Infrastructure Summit and Exhibition 2026' is being hosted from June 15-16 at Lariti Performing Centre in Shillong.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 11:12 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 11:12 IST
India NewsFootballNortheastMeghalayafive star hotels

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