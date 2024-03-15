Rebel group HNLC claims responsibility for IED blast near Shillong's Punjabi Lane

One person was injured in the IED explosion carried out by unidentified miscreants near the Punjabi lane on March 9. There has been a long demand from the local Khasi community for relocation of the residents of Harijan Colony in Shillong.

The state government also provided an alternative plot for their resettlement but the process has remained stalled over the colony residents' demand for government support for construction of houses. Following the blast, a committee of the residents in Harijan Colony wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention.

They claim that local tribal communities have been harassing them although they have been living in Shillong since they were brought during the British era.

Police on March 10 arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the blast. One of the arrested persons is said to be a member of HNLC. But the outfit on March 11 claimed that the person arrested by police was not involved in the blast.

"We acknowledge the long presence of the Harijan community in Hynniewtrep land (Khasi hills). We are not asking you to leave Hynniewtrep.Our intention is not to promote division or animosity. Instead, we encourage the Harijan community to consider relocating to an area designated by the government for your people and peacefully leave Them Meteor," said the statement.

In January this year, the HNLC withdrew from the peace process alleging that the government did not show seriousness in meeting its demands.