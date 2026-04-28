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Shillong court grants bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of killing husband during honeymoon in Meghalaya

The accused was granted bail on the ground that she was not effectively communicated the reasons of her arrest and the charges.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 16:34 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 12:36 IST
India NewsMeghalayaCourtShillong

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