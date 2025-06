Sonam left behind 'mangalsutra' in homestay: DGP reveals how investigators cracked honeymoon murder

Sonam (25) and Raja (29) got married in Indore on May 11 and reached Meghalaya via Guwahati in Assam on May 20 for their honeymoon. Both of them went missing on May 23 in Sohra in East Khasi Hills district, hours after checking out of a homestay at Nongriat village.