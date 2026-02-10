<p>Guwahati: The death toll in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/coal-mine">coal mine</a> mishap in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/meghalaya">Meghalaya</a>'s East Jaintia Hills district reached 30 with three more injured people succumbing to injuries in hospitals. </p><p>Two injured people died at Silchar Medical College Hospital in neighbouring Assam while one succumbed to injuries at the North East Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong. </p><p>Three other injured people are still undergoing treatment in hospitals.</p><p>The miners were burnt to death following a dynamite explosion in an illegal coal mine at Mynsngat Thangsko, a remote location, on February 5. At least 18 burnt bodies were recovered from the spot on February 6. </p>.Meghalaya coal mine blast: Search operations under way for missing people.<p>The coal are extracted from pits dug both vertically and horizontally, exposing the workers to dangers. The victims were from Meghalaya, Assam and even Nepal. Similar mishaps had taken place in Meghalaya several times in the past despite deaths and warnings. </p><p><strong>Search called off</strong></p><p>The East Jaintia Hills district informed Meghalaya government on Monday that the search operation was called off following confirmation that there was no more body in the mine. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Special Rescue Team, and local miners carried out the search. </p><p>Drawing flak from all quarters including Meghalaya High Court, CM Conrad K Sangma on Monday issued an order for a judicial inquiry into the incident. Two mine owners were earlier arrested. </p>