TMC forms election panel in Meghalaya ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Shillong: The opposition Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Meghalaya on Thursday announced the formation of its election committee with state party president Charles Pyngrope heading it.

The nine-member panel has been set up to prepare for the upcoming Parliamentary elections, the party said.

Among the notable appointments, Miani D Shira, daughter of former chief minister Mukul Sangma, was appointed as the secretary of the committee.