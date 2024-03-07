JOIN US
meghalaya

TMC forms election panel in Meghalaya ahead of Lok Sabha polls

The nine-member panel has been set up to prepare for the upcoming Parliamentary elections, the party said.
Last Updated 07 March 2024, 17:13 IST

Shillong: The opposition Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Meghalaya on Thursday announced the formation of its election committee with state party president Charles Pyngrope heading it.

The nine-member panel has been set up to prepare for the upcoming Parliamentary elections, the party said.

Among the notable appointments, Miani D Shira, daughter of former chief minister Mukul Sangma, was appointed as the secretary of the committee.

MLAs Rupa M Marak and Dr. MR Kazi were appointed as members, along with party vice-president James S Lyngdoh and autonomous district council members Andrew Shullai and Cherak Momin.

Party sources have indicated that the TMC is eager to contest the Tura parliamentary seat, while it is unlikely to field a candidate in the Shillong constituency due to low voter turnout in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region during the last assembly elections.

(Published 07 March 2024, 17:13 IST)
