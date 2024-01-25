Meghwal bats for single electoral roll for all polls

"Discussions are on relating to two-three issues that there should be a single voters' list. I want to tell you (CEC Rajiv Kumar) that when we go for elections, it is a big issue. (People) say (their) name was deleted from the voters' list, we faced difficulty in including our name in the voters' list. You (EC) have made the system online and have simplified it. But if we move ahead on the issue of a single voters' list, it will be a big step," Meghwal said.