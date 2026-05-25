<p>Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi </a>slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on fuel hike saying "Mehangai manav" has struck again.</p><p>Taking to his X account, Rahul wrote, "Inflation Man Modi strikes again. They raise petrol-diesel prices in installments—so that your pocket keeps getting quietly fleeced."</p><p>He further stated that he has been warning about an economic storm coming. </p><p>"I've been warning for months about an economic storm coming. But Modi ji, as always, was busy with elections back then—and the moment elections ended, petrol-diesel was hiked by ₹8. And this rise will just keep happening," he wrote.</p>.Fourth fuel price hike in 10 days; petrol over Rs 110 in Bengaluru—check out latest rates in your city .<p>"Inflation Man Modi's only job is this—promises during elections, and the rest of the time, attacks on the public's pocket," he added. </p><p>Petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 2.61-2.71 per litre on Monday, marking the fourth increase in less than two weeks as state-owned fuel retailers continued to pass on rising international oil prices to consumers.</p><p>With the latest revision, cumulative increases in petrol and diesel prices have nearly touched Rs 7.5 per litre since fuel price revisions resumed on May 15 after a prolonged freeze, stoking concerns over inflationary pressures and higher transportation costs across the economy.</p><p>The latest revision pushed petrol prices higher by Rs 2.61 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.71, according to industry sources.</p><p>Petrol prices were raised to Rs 102.12 a litre in Delhi from Rs 99.51 previously, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 95.20 per litre from Rs 92.49.</p><p>The back-to-back increases follow a prolonged freeze in retail fuel prices and come amid elevated crude oil prices in the global market, tightening refining margins, and a weaker rupee, which have sharply raised the cost of imports.</p><p>Petrol and diesel prices were increased on May 15 by Rs 3 per litre each, and on May 19 by 90 paise a litre. This was followed by an 87-paise per litre increase in petrol and a 91-paise hike in diesel rates on May 23.</p><p>After Monday's increase, petrol at PSU pumps in Mumbai now costs Rs 111.21 per litre and diesel Rs 97.83, while prices in Kolkata rose to Rs 113.51 and Rs 99.82, respectively. In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 107.77 and diesel at Rs 99.55.</p><p>Prices vary across states due to local taxes.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>