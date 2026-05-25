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'Mehangai manav' strikes again: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi on fuel hike

Taking to his X account, Rahul wrote, 'Inflation Man Modi strikes again. They raise petrol-diesel prices in installments—so that your pocket keeps getting quietly fleeced.'
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 06:57 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 06:57 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiFuel price rise

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