Hansal Mehta says daughter facing 'harassment' trying to apply for Aadhaar card, authorities respond

New Delhi: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Wednesday said it's been frustrating to see his daughter, who has been trying to apply for an Aadhaar card for three weeks, being sent back and forth on some pretext or the other.

Tagging the UIDAI in an X post, the National Award winner alleged the treatment by the authorities at the Aadhaar centre was "nothing short of harassment".

Hours later, the official account of the Unique Identification Authority of India -- a government body mandated to issue the biometric identifier Aadhaar -- responded to Mehta's post to provide help.