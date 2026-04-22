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MeitY notifies online gaming rules; norms to come into effect on May 1

The first trigger is where it is done suo moto by the authority, and the second is where it involves esports games.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 12:43 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 12:43 IST
India NewsMeitYOnline gamingMinistry of Electronics and Information Technology

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