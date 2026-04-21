<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ministry-of-electronics-and-information-technology">Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology</a> (Meity) on Tuesday mooted tighter disclosure norms for artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content, proposing a mandatory, continuous, and clearly visible label for such synthetically generated information throughout the duration of the visual content.</p>.<p>This replaces the earlier requirement of ensuring "prominent visibility" under the IT Rules.</p>.<p>Adding this to the draft IT rules amendment that, among other changes, proposes to bring independent news creators on the Centre's radar and mandate compliance with advisories, Meity has also extended the deadline for stakeholder feedback/comments to May 7 as against April 29, 2026.</p>.MeitY officials meet representatives of internet intermediaries to discuss IT rule changes .<p>"In the said rules, in rule 3, in sub-rule (3), in clause (a), in sub-clause (ii), for the words, 'that ensures prominent visibility in the visual display', the words and punctuation `that ensures continuous and clearly visible display of such label throughout the duration of the content, in a visual display' shall be substituted," the IT Ministry said circulating the draft changes for feedback.</p>.<p>The Ministry said it is placing the additional amendments in the public domain for consultation "in order to provide stakeholders an opportunity to examine and submit feedback on the additional changes along with the earlier draft amendments".</p>.<p>"In addition to the draft amendments already placed in the public domain, further changes have been proposed in Rule 3(3)(a)(ii), which requires continuous and clearly visible display of label for synthetically generated information throughout the duration of the content in visual display," the IT Ministry said in another notice. </p>