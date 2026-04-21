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MeitY proposes continuous label visibility on full duration of AI-generated content

This replaces the earlier requirement of ensuring "prominent visibility" under the IT Rules.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 14:27 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 14:27 IST
India NewsAIMeitYMinistry of Electronics and Information Technology

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