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Menstrual leave and workplace equality debate

The bench, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, cautioned that while menstrual pain can be genuine and debilitating, compulsory leave could inadvertently ‘reinforce stereotypes’ that discourage employers from hiring women.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 19:08 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 19:08 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtMenstrual leaveInSight

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