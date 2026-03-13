Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Menstrual leave may affect women's career prospects': Supreme Court

The counsel argued that private companies have voluntarily given leave, considering the problem faced by women.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 13:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 March 2026, 13:31 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtmenstural leave

Follow us on :

Follow Us