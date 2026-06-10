Mental health stigma, poor awareness keep Indian adolescents from seeking help: Review

<p>Mumbai: Stigma, poor mental health awareness and limited access to adolescent-friendly services continue to prevent many Indian teenagers from seeking professional help, according to a review led by The George Institute for Global Health.</p><p>Published in SSM – Mental Health, the review analysed 26 studies from across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Goa, Odisha, Bihar and Assam, making it one of the most comprehensive assessments of adolescent mental health help-seeking behaviour in the country.</p>.'We analysed 14 million Reddit posts to reveal a striking shift in how we talk about mental health'.<p>The review found that while many mental health conditions emerge during adolescence, young people often face barriers in recognising symptoms, seeking support and accessing care. These obstacles stem from family attitudes, community perceptions, school environments and limitations within the healthcare system.</p><p>Stigma emerged as the most common barrier, with fear of being judged or labelled discouraging adolescents from discussing emotional or psychological problems. Low mental health literacy among adolescents, parents and teachers was another major challenge, often delaying timely intervention.</p><p>Researchers also identified a shortage of mental health professionals, lack of youth-friendly services, financial constraints, long travel distances to healthcare facilities and negative experiences with healthcare providers as key barriers.</p><p>Concerns over confidentiality further discourage help-seeking, prompting many adolescents to seek support from friends and peers rather than trained professionals.</p><p>"Adolescence is a critical phase for emotional and psychological development, yet many young people face barriers that limit access to timely support," said Dr Sudha Kallakuri, Senior Research Fellow at The George Institute for Global Health India and lead author of the review.</p><p>The study found that school-based mental health programmes can improve awareness, reduce stigma and encourage help-seeking. While digital mental health interventions have expanded access, concerns over privacy, trust and technology access continue to limit their effectiveness.</p>.Bengaluru: Parappana Agrahara gets India’s first prison mental health helpline.<p>Professor Pallab Maulik, Director of Research at The George Institute for Global Health India, said improving adolescent mental health requires more than expanding clinical services. "Young people need trusted, accessible and youth-friendly support systems. Strengthening mental health literacy and reducing stigma can help bridge the treatment gap," he said.</p><p>The review also highlighted a lack of research on vulnerable groups, particularly adolescents living in urban slums and resource-poor settings, and called for stronger mental health systems and youth-focused services to address the growing challenge.</p>