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Mental health stigma, poor awareness keep Indian adolescents from seeking help: Review

The study found that school-based mental health programmes can improve awareness, reduce stigma and encourage help-seeking.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 09:01 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 09:01 IST
India Newsmental healthadolescentsAwareness

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