Mentally-challenged teen raped in UP's Bulandshahr

The girl has been sent for a medical examination.
Last Updated 06 September 2023, 23:54 IST

A 13-year-old mentally-challenged girl was allegedly raped by a man from her village in the Khurja Nagar area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, police said.

The girl's brother told the police that Kanhaiya (30) had raped his sister, who is mentally challenged, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Bajrang Bali Chaurasia said the alleged incident occurred when the girl had gone to play in the village.

After receiving information about the incident, the police rushed to the village and arrested the accused, he said.

The girl has been sent for a medical examination. Action is being taken, the police said.

(Published 06 September 2023, 23:54 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

