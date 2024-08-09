Mention of heatwaves at all-time high in India’s earnings calls

By Chiranjivi Chakraborty and Harshita Swaminathan

India’s sweltering summer is the latest worry for companies already hit by slowing earnings growth and ongoing supply chain disruptions.

The heat wave featured no fewer than 80 times in earnings calls for the quarter ended June — an all-time high — data of Nifty 500 companies compiled by Bloomberg showed. That’s a significant jump from just seven mentions in the year-ago period.

India faced near-record temperatures this summer as a devastating heat wave gripped most parts of the country including its financial hub Mumbai and the capital city of New Delhi. This affected footfalls at retailers, hindered labor productivity at construction firms and made it more difficult for lenders to collect loan payments.

“One risk that I tend to mention for India is climate change” when investors ask about the biggest risks facing the nation’s stock market rally, said Jonathan Garner, chief Asia and emerging market equity strategist at Morgan Stanley.

Of the 46 NSE Nifty 50 Index members that have posted results so far, about half missed the average analyst estimate. That’s a sharp increase from the previous three months, where 39 per cent firms missed expectations.