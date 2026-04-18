Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Mentioned Congress 59 times and women barely a few times': Opposition slams PM Modi's address to the nation

Kharge claimed that it was very clear how Modi misused official machinery to attack his opponents at a time the Model Code of Conduct was in place.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 17:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 April 2026, 17:11 IST
India NewsCongressPM ModiIndia Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us