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Merchant navy captain from Ranchi dies near Strait of Hormuz; kin seek help to bring back body

The family claimed the ship had been stranded about 14 nautical miles off the Strait of Hormuz since February 28
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 13:30 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 13:30 IST
India NewsJharkhandRanchiWest AsiaMiddle EastStrait of HormuzMerchant Navy

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