Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Merchant navy officer from Rajasthan on container vessel seized by Iran, says family

The ship, sailing under the Liberian flag, had been waiting near the strait for the past three to four days for clearance to proceed to Mundra port in Gujarat.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 18:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 April 2026, 18:53 IST
India NewsIranVessels

Follow us on :

Follow Us