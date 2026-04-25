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Mere knowledge about second marriage not enough to sustain bigamy charges against in-laws: Supreme Court

In the case, the bench found the complaint was primarily against the accused husband regarding physical assault, demand of dowry and mental torture.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 15:46 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 15:46 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtIndia Politics

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