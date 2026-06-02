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Mere non-communication with wife, sans evidence, not enough for cruelty charge: Supreme Court

'What may be cruelty for one person may not be cruelty for another,' the court noted, adding that there cannot be a uniform thumb rule.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 16:30 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 16:30 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

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