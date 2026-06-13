Mere non-payment of dues can't be criminal breach of trust: Supreme Court

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> has held that a mere allegation of non-payment of outstanding dues does not constitute the offence of criminal breach of trust under the Indian Penal Code, and such disputes should be resolved through civil remedies.</p><p>A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and Vijay Bishnoi allowed an appeal by one Rahul Agarwal and quashed criminal proceedings against him under Section 406 IPC. </p>.Cessation of employment on unauthorised absence not illegal termination, says Supreme Court.<p>The court set aside the Allahabad High Court’s order of February 16, 2026, which had upheld the trial court’s rejection of Agarwal’s discharge application.</p><p>The case originated from a complaint by a jewellery shop owner in Agra. According to the complainant, Agarwal had purchased silver jewellery on credit between October 11, 2015, and June 29, 2016, for around Rs 11 lakh. An amount of Rs 5,24,929 allegedly remained unpaid despite repeated demands.</p><p>The complainant approached the court under Section 156(3) CrPC in January 2018, leading to proceedings under Sections 420, 406, 504 and 506 IPC. </p><p>The trial court took cognizance and summoned Agarwal only under Section 406 IPC (criminal breach of trust) in February 2019.</p><p>Agarwal moved the High Court, which permitted him to file a discharge application before the trial court. The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Agra, rejected the discharge plea on December 3, 2025, observing that the defence raised disputed questions of fact that required examination during trial.</p><p>Setting aside the orders, the Supreme Court clarified the essential ingredients of the offence under Section 405 IPC, particularly the requirement of “entrustment”.</p><p>“The transaction of sale stands on an entirely different footing, inasmuch as the ownership in the goods itself stands transferred from the seller to the purchaser,” the bench observed.</p><p>Examining the complaint and statements recorded under Sections 200 and 202 CrPC, the court noted that the silver anklets were supplied under regular invoices in the course of ordinary business dealings. </p><p>The complainant had not alleged that the goods were handed over for safe custody, as an agent, or in any fiduciary capacity.</p><p>“On the contrary, the tenor of the complaint is clear enough to show that the transactions between the parties were in the course of ordinary commercial dealings of sale and purchase, pursuant whereto part-payments are admittedly stated to have been made by the appellant,” the bench said.</p><p>The court emphasised that once goods are sold and ownership is transferred, the relationship becomes that of a buyer and seller. </p><p>Any failure to clear outstanding dues in such cases gives rise only to civil liabilities, not criminal ones the bench said.</p><p>It was also noted that the complainant himself admitted receiving payments in instalments, with only the balance amount remaining unpaid. Statements of other witnesses were in line with this version.</p><p>Referring to its powers at the stage of discharge, the bench said the court is required to examine whether a prima facie case is made out on the basis of the complaint and accompanying material.</p>.'This is a wider issue': Centre mulls policy for West Asia CBSE students as Supreme Court defers hearing.<p>In this case, the allegations did not disclose the foundational ingredient of “entrustment”, rendering the charge groundless, the court held.</p><p>“No sufficient reason exists for continuing the criminal proceedings against the appellant for the offence punishable under Section 406 IPC,” the bench ruled, while allowing the appeal and quashing the case.</p><p>The court clarified that it has not expressed any opinion on the civil rights and liabilities of the parties, leaving it open to the complainant to pursue appropriate civil remedies.</p>