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Mere non-payment of dues can't be criminal breach of trust: Supreme Court

The court clarified that it has not expressed any opinion on the civil rights and liabilities of the parties, leaving it open to the complainant to pursue appropriate civil remedies.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 10:57 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 10:57 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtbreach

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