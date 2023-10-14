'Merely being educated, God-fearing will not create positive reputation,' SC acquits man in murder case

“Courts are not expected to get carried away by the mere background of a person especially while acting as an appellate forum, when his conduct, being a relevant fact, creates serious doubt. In other words, the conduct of a witness under Section 8 of the Evidence Act, is a relevant fact to decide, determine and prove the reputation of a witness,” the bench said.

The bench emphasised that when the conduct indicates that it is unnatural from the perspective of normal human behaviour, the so-called reputation takes a back seat.

The apex court said the trial court has given substantial reasons for arriving at its conclusion and one has to keep in mind that it is the prosecution which has to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

“Apart from the non-availability of the fingerprint report, the non-examination of the witnesses, as noted by the trial court, would go to the root of the very case of the prosecution,” the bench said.

The bench said the high court was persuaded by the homicidal death of the deceased while ignoring multiple findings rendered by the trial court including the fact that the house of the deceased was surrounded by numerous other houses.

The bench said, “we are constrained to come to the conclusion that the appellant is entitled to the benefit of doubt as the prosecution has not proved its case beyond reasonable doubt. The impugned order passed by the High Court is set aside and resultantly, the order of acquittal passed by the trial court stands restored”.

In the incident occurred on June 17, 2003, it was alleged that Singh and other accused (since deceased) broke open the house of the deceased and her husband, due to previous enmity and when she made her entry into the house, she was raped and murdered. The supplementary charge sheet said the murder took place as deceased was resisting rape and tried to attack the accused with a sword.