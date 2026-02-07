Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Merely purchasing multiple flats can't bar consumer complaint: Supreme Court

A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and N V Anjaria restored a complaint by setting aside National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission's dismissal of a plea filed by Vinit Bahri and another.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 18:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 February 2026, 18:06 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us