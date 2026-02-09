Menu
Meta-WhatsApp privacy policy case: Supreme Court defers hearing to February 23

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria was told that senior advocate Kapil Sibal was unwell and hence the hearing should be adjourned.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 07:27 IST
Published 09 February 2026, 07:27 IST
