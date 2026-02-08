Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Metric Raj' and its implications for India

Global rankings threaten research integrity, pedagogical freedom and Indian scholarship
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 21:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 February 2026, 21:38 IST
India NewsSpecialsHigher Education

Follow us on :

Follow Us