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MGNREGA to be replaced across all states and UTs by new 'Viksit Bharat' G RAM-G Act from July 1

The Ministry of Rural Development issued two separate notifications confirming that the new legislation will be implemented across all states and Union Territories
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 09:26 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 09:26 IST
India NewsMGNREGAUnion TerritoriesRural DevelopmentLabour CodesViksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

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