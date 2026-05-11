MGNREGA to be replaced across all states and UTs by new 'Viksit Bharat' G RAM-G Act from July 1

VB- G RAM G to be rolled out throughout rural India from 1st July 2026!
Under the new framework, every rural household whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work shall be entitled to a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment in every financial… pic.twitter.com/9490LhTNMw
— Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India (@MoRD_GoI) May 11, 2026
🔸Historic Commencement of Viksit Bharat – G RAM G Act Across Rural India from July 1st 2026
🔸125 Days of Statutory Employment Guarantee to Strengthen Rural Livelihoods
🔸Seamless Transition from MGNREGA to Viksit Bharat G RAM G to be ensured