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Eminent archaeologist Shereen Ratnagar passes away

The 82-year-old was synonymous with Harappan history, She specialized in Indus Valley Civilization, with a focus on its trade networks, social organization.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 06:13 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 06:13 IST
MumbaiIndiaIndus Valley CivilisationArchaeological Sites

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