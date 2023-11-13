MHA advised MEA to bring policy to enable people get fresh passport easily after sex change, Delhi High Court told

A letter from the concerned embassy addressed to the Bureau of Immigration to facilitate immigration clearance in such cases, is also required to avoid any confusion at the Immigration Check Post, it said.

The MEA, in its letter, said the BOI (MHA) is in agreement with the MEA that if a person undergoes a sex change operation abroad and due to that operation there is a change in name, sex, as well as appearance of that person, and the details in the old passport do not match with the changes, then such person may apply for re-issuance of passport at concerned Indian Mission/Post abroad.