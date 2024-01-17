MHA cancels FCRA registration of Centre for Policy Research

New Delhi: The government has cancelled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration of prominent public think-tank, Centre for Policy Research for alleged violation of laws, officials said on Wednesday.

The move came nearly a year after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had suspended the NGO's registration under the FCRA.

The think-tank was under scrutiny after surveys carried out by the Income Tax department.

The MHA has cancelled the FCRA registration of the NGO for alleged violations of the provisions of the foreign funding law. The FCRA licence was suspended in February 2023 for 180 days and then the suspension was extended for another 180 days.