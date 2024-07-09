MHA extends ban on Khalistani outfit Sikhs for Justice for another 5 years

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday extended the ban on Khalistani outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) by another five years for "indulging in activities that are prejudicial to the internal security of India."

The existing five-year ban is ending on Wednesday.

In a gazette notification, the MHA said that the SFJ, which has called for a referendum on Khalistan, is involved in “anti-national and subversive” activities in Punjab and elsewhere, intended to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.