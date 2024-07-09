MHA extends ban on Khalistani outfit Sikhs for Justice for another 5 years

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday extended the ban on Khalistani outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) by another five years for "indulging in activities that are prejudicial to the internal security of India."
The existing five-year ban is ending on Wednesday.
In a gazette notification, the MHA said that the SFJ, which has called for a referendum on Khalistan, is involved in “anti-national and subversive” activities in Punjab and elsewhere, intended to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.
The outfit is in close touch with the militant outfits and activists, and is supporting violent forms of extremism and militancy in Punjab and elsewhere to carve out a sovereign Khalistan out of territory of the Union of India, the notification said.
It is also encouraging and aiding the activities for secession of a part of the Indian territory from the Union of India and supporting separatist groups fighting for this purpose in India and elsewhere by indulging in activities and articulations intended to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, the MHA added.
Providing the rationale for extending the ban under UAPA 1967, the MHA said SFJ continues to advocate the secession of Punjab from the Union of India and formation of Khalistan, propagate anti-national and separatist sentiments prejudicial to the territorial integrity and security of the country and escalate secessionist movements, support militancy and incite violence.
India faced questions over an alleged attempt on the life of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the United States with the United States' officials claiming that a RAW officer through a private person tried to hire an American hitman to kill Pannun.
Nikhil Gupta, who was allegedly working with a RAW agent in the plan, was extradited to the US from Czechoslovakia recently. India had denied any involvement in the attempt to murder Pannun.
