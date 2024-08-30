MHA issues advisory to NGOs against fake e-mails circulating in the name of FCRA officials

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an advisory warning NGOs about frauds circulating fake documents seeking money for renewing their registration under Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act 2010.
In its advisory, the MHA said fraudulent emails and communications containing fake logos, fake official email addresses and fake documents using names of officials of FCRA Division are being circulated, asking for money for getting services.
It is informed to the general public that such fake emails/letters requesting personal information or payments should not be responded to” it said.
For any service like registration, renewal, prior permission and change of details among others, it said, one should use the official online portal www.fcraonline.nic.in.
The payment, if required, for such application or for availing any FCRA service is also to be made only on online FCRA portal through online payment gateway,” it added.
Published 30 August 2024, 11:19 IST