<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ministry-of-home-affairs">Ministry of Home Affairs</a> (MHA) has sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government on the "lapses" in connection with President Droupadi Murmu's event in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/darjeeling">Darjeeling</a>, including "violations" of the rules related to protocol, venue and route arrangements.</p><p>Home Secretary Gopal Mohan asked Bengal Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravorty to submit the response on the violations of the 'Blue Book', which is a confidential document that lists out rules for the security and protocol for the President, Vice-President and the Prime Minister and their families. The Chief Secretary was asked to submit the report by Sunday 5 PM.</p><p>A row erupted after Murmu on Saturday expressed her displeasure over the low turnout at a tribal community event near Bagdogra airport and shift the venue from Bidhannagar besides questioning the absence of West Bengal Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> and her ministers during her visit.</p><p>While Mamata accused the BJP of using the President's office to run a campaign against her government in the poll-bound state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Trinamool government has "crossed all limits".</p>.President Murmu calls Mamata younger sister, seeks reasons for venue shift of tribal meet.<p>In his communique, sources said the Home Secretary has also sought response in the absence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police when the President arrived in the state. Only the Siliguri Mayor was present to receive Murmu. </p><p>PTI reported quoting sources that the washroom set up for the President did not have water for which an explanation has been sought from the state government. The state has also been asked to explain why the route chosen by the administration for ferrying the President was littered with garbage.</p><p>The Home Secretary has also asked the Chief Secretary to provide details of action taken against Darjeeling District Magistrate, Siliguri Police Commissioner and Additional District Magistrate who seem to be directly responsible for such <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/violations">violations</a>.</p><p>Murmu was invited to the annual programme of Santhal community, which was originally scheduled to be held at Bidhannagar in Siliguri but shifted to Goshaipur near the Bagdogra airport citing security and other logistical reasons.</p>