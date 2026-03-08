Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

MHA seeks report from West Bengal over protocol 'lapses' at President Droupadi Murmu event

The state has also been asked to explain why the route chosen by the administration for ferrying the President was littered with garbage.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 12:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 March 2026, 12:57 IST
India NewsDroupadi MurmuIndia PoliticsMamata Banerjee

Follow us on :

Follow Us