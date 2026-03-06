Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

MIB asks BARC to withhold news TV TRPs for four weeks amid Iran-Israel conflict coverage

Clause 24.2 of the policy guidelines prescribes that "the company shall be required to comply with any orders, regulations, guidelines, directions, etc., issued by the Ministry from time to time".
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 16:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 March 2026, 16:19 IST
India NewsIranIsraelMinistry of Information and BroadcastingTRP

Follow us on :

Follow Us