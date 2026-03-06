<p>New Delhi: With some news channels displaying "unwarranted sensationalism and speculative content" while covering the West Asia situation following the US-Israel attack on Iran, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday asked television rating agency BARC to immediately withhold reporting the Television Rating Points (TRPs) for a period of four weeks.</p><p>In a "direction", the Ministry said the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) is a registered television rating agency as per the 'Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies in India', issued on 16 January, 2014 for television rating.</p><p>It has been "observed that amidst the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, certain news channels are displaying unwarranted sensationalism and speculative content, which may potentially create panic among the general public, especially those having friends and family in the affected areas or residing in the affected areas", the Ministry said.</p>.'Unwarranted sensationalism': Centre suspends TV ratings for 4 weeks amid Iran war.<p>Clause 24.2 of the policy guidelines prescribes that "the company shall be required to comply with any orders, regulations, guidelines, directions, etc., issued by the Ministry from time to time".</p><p>"Therefore, in the public interest, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting hereby directs M/s BARC to immediately withhold reporting the Television Rating Points(TRPs) for news TV channels for a period of four weeks or until further directions, whichever is earlier," the directive signed by Additional Director Gaurishankar Kesarwani said.</p>