Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna brings Chakra sculpture, 1,800 kg replica of Konark wheel, to Times Square

“I'm so proud to be representing India on August 15 to showcase the artisans and history and culture in this piece of stone which represents the wheel of time. I think this day is gifted to us by ancestors, their sacrifices, their resilience, and the determination that the children will grow up in a free country where they can choose to be anything they want,” Khanna said, adding that “Today, on August 15, we salute all those who stood up for this power and also gave us the vision of future of India.”