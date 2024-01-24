Middle East conflict impacting maritime commercial traffic safety in Indian Ocean: India tells UNSC

Reiterating India’s long-standing support for a Two-State solution where the Palestinian people are able to live freely in an independent country within secure borders, with due regard to the security needs of Israel, Ravindar said India firmly believes that only a Two-State solution, achieved through direct and meaningful negotiations between both sides on final status issues, will deliver an enduring peace that the people of Israel and Palestine desire and deserve.

For this, we urge all parties to de-escalate, eschew violence, avoid provocative and escalatory actions, and work towards creating conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations,” he said.