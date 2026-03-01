Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Middle East tension: Centre to convene meeting with exporters

Already exporters have expressed serious concerns that the war will affect trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Both are key for movement of ships.
Last Updated : 01 March 2026, 18:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 March 2026, 18:00 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesIranIsraelMiddle East

Follow us on :

Follow Us