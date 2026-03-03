Air India Express will resume flight operations to and from Muscat from 3 March 2026. Meanwhile, flights to and from Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will remain suspended until 23:59 hrs IST (18:29 hrs UTC) on 3 March 2026. Guests are advised to… pic.twitter.com/7eitC7huQv
Air India is closely monitoring and assessing the evolving situation in the Middle East and has commenced scheduled operations to all its destinations in the USA, Canada, Europe and UK, giving highest priority to the safety and security of our customers and…