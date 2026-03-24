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Supreme Court rules reserved category candidates can migrate to open category if rules permit or are silent on the matter.
Key points
• Supreme Court ruling
Migration of reserved category candidates to the open category is permissible if recruitment rules or notifications allow it or are silent on the matter.
• Relaxation vs merit
Relaxation in qualifying exams only ensures eligibility; merit is determined by main exam performance, allowing migration for higher-scoring reserved candidates.
• High Court reversal
The Supreme Court sets aside the Bombay High Court's 2025 judgment, directing Maharashtra authorities to include reserved candidates who scored higher than general category candidates.
• State's argument rejected
The state argued that reserved candidates availing relaxation cannot migrate, but the court ruled this would not grant a 'double benefit' if merit is higher.
• Pradeep Kumar case distinction
The court clarified that its 2019 Pradeep Kumar ruling was misapplied by the High Court, as it does not bar migration when merit exceeds general category cutoffs.
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Published 24 March 2026, 02:58 IST