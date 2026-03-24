Supreme Court rules reserved category candidates can migrate to open category if rules permit or are silent on the matter.

Key points

• Supreme Court ruling Migration of reserved category candidates to the open category is permissible if recruitment rules or notifications allow it or are silent on the matter.

• Relaxation vs merit Relaxation in qualifying exams only ensures eligibility; merit is determined by main exam performance, allowing migration for higher-scoring reserved candidates.

• High Court reversal The Supreme Court sets aside the Bombay High Court's 2025 judgment, directing Maharashtra authorities to include reserved candidates who scored higher than general category candidates.

• State's argument rejected The state argued that reserved candidates availing relaxation cannot migrate, but the court ruled this would not grant a 'double benefit' if merit is higher.