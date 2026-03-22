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'Milestone rooted in service, hard work': Amit Shah lauds Modi’s record 8,931 days in public life

Shah said Prime Minister Modi on Sunday surpassed the 8,930-day record of former Sikkim chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling to become the longest-serving head of a government in India.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 09:42 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 09:42 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahPM Modi

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