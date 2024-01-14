Milind Deora's history with Congress: A brief overview

Born to Congress veteran Murli Deora, the former Union minister's family has been closely associated with the grand old party for more than 50 years.

Milind Deora was born on December 4, 1976. He has served as the Union's Minister of State (MoS) for shipping and communications and information technology. He served as the president of the Mumbai regional Congress committee in addition to being a member of the 15th Lok Sabha, representing Mumbai South.

Deora was born to veteran politician Murli Deora, who served as a Member of Parliament for the same constituency from 1984 to 1996, and again in the 12th Lok Sabha in 1998.

Murli Deora was a trusted aide to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Together, the father-son team has served in Congress for a considerable amount of time.

Milind Deora was among the youngest MP’s elected in the 14th Lok Sabha in the year 2004 and has a notable stint with the Congress.

Deora was re-elected to the Lok Sabha from Mumbai South Constituency in 2009, this time by a margin of 1,12,682 votes.

Milind Deora served as the Union minister of state for communication and information technology from 2011 to 2014; in 2012, he was appointed MoS of shipping.

Deora resigned as the president of the Mumbai Congress party in the wake of Rahul Gandhi's resignation and the party's defeats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Deora suggested that a trio of high-ranking officials be temporarily appointed to oversee the Mumbai City unit until the Vidhan Sabha elections. He expressed his desire to play a national role in helping to stabilize the party.