Military base India built in Mauritius ready for asset deployment; Indian Navy ship visits Port Louis, space deal likely

A military base India has been building on an island in Mauritius to gain a strategic edge against China in the Indian Ocean region has neared completion and is almost ready for long-term deployment of air and naval assets.

New Delhi is now set to ink a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Port Louis for joint development and launch of an earth observation satellite for Mauritius. A warship of the Indian Navy, INS Sharda, has also docked at Port Louis on Tuesday. During the ship’s stay at Port Louis till Tuesday, the personnel of the Indian Navy and the National Coast Guard of Mauritius will over the next three days engage in joint harbour and sea training exercises as well as a joint drill on surveillance of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the East African nation.

The military base New Delhi built in Agaléga Island of Mauritius, the proposed signing of the space cooperation deal and the visit of the Indian Navy’s INS Sharda to Port Louis are all intended to project India’s power in the southwestern Indian Ocean, in response to the increasing forays of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in the region.