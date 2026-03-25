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Milk output rises 70% in last 11 years, India to be free from FMD in 3 years: Govt in RS

Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, informed that the outbreaks of FMD and Brucellosis have declined during the last few years.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 10:52 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 10:52 IST
India NewsMilk productionRajya SabhaFoot and Mouth disease

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