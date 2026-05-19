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Milk-pouring ritual in Narmada: NGT seeks response from pollution control boards

The tribunal observed that pouring milk into the Narmada during rituals had become a matter of environmental and public concern requiring examination by pollution control authorities.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 09:07 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 09:07 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshNarmadaNGTPlea

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