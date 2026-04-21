<p>New Delhi: The government on Tuesday said that prices of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/milk">milk</a> and dairy products have remained stable across the country with no interruption in supply despite the West Asia conflict.</p>.<p>There are "no issues" related to the supply of fuel, gas and plastic packaging material to the dairy sector, said Puja Rustagi, the director in the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, at an inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia.</p>.<p>She said the dairy industry has been advised to shift to piped natural gas from LPG wherever feasible.</p>.<p>"Milk procurement, processing and supply across the country have remained uninterrupted amid the ongoing West Asia crisis. Prices of milk and milk products are stable. No supply disruption has occurred in the market, and payments to dairy farmers have continued throughout the crisis period," Rustagi told reporters here.</p>.<p>India is the world's largest milk producer. The country's total milk production stood at 247.87 million tonnes during 2024-25.</p>.<p>The director informed that on Monday a meeting with state milk Federation and milk unions across the India was held to review the milk situation and monitor the impact of West Asia crisis on the dairy sector.</p>.<p>"...There are no issues related to the supply of fuel, gas and plastic packaging material to the dairy sector," Rustagi said.</p>.<p>The director informed that the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has been closely monitoring the situation and has taken a series of proactive measures to ensure smooth operations in the dairy value chain.</p>.<p>It is holding meetings with the stakeholders regularly to assess the evolving situation.</p>.Prices of essential commodities remain stable: Centre amid West Asia crisis.<p>On fuel availability, Rustagi said the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas order dated April 8th 2026, ensured that critical industries, including dairy processing plants, will receive 70 per cent of their pre-March 2026 bulk non-domestic LPG supply.</p>.<p>"This has averted any disruption in the dairy operations. Subsequently, all dairy plants are advised to transition from LPG to piped natural gas, wherever operationally feasible to reduce dependence on LPG," she said.</p>.<p>Regarding the plastic packaging material, Rustagi said there is no shortage in the dairy sector, and the supplies are stable.</p>.<p>"We are a member of joint working group on petro chemicals, which is convened by Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. So we have flagged our concerns regarding packaging material, and they have been resolved," she informed.</p>.<p>The director informed that the supply of polypropylene and polystyrene, which is used as an input for plastic packaging material, has been ensured.</p>.<p>Rustagi said the department is closely coordinating with suppliers of plastic packaging material for smooth supply of packaging material across the country to dairy sector.</p>.<p>The director said that a dedicated portal was launched on 30th March 2026 where all these state federations and milk unions are members. The portal is helping the department in monitoring the availability of milk, fuel and packaging material to the dairy industry.</p>.<p>"And as regards exports, a simplified animal quarantine clearance procedure was notified on 25th March, 2026, to facilitate easy return of exported cargo to Indian ports," she said.</p>