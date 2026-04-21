Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Milk supply uninterrupted, prices of milk and dairy items stable amid West Asia conflict: Govt

India is the world's largest milk producer. The country's total milk production stood at 247.87 million tonnes during 2024-25.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 11:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 April 2026, 11:34 IST
India NewsMilkdairy products

Follow us on :

Follow Us