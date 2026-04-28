<p>New Delhi: Facing a severe shortage of new National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks for the academic session 2026-27, education minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmendra-pradhan">Dharmendra Pradhan</a> on Tuesday held a review meeting with officials. He checked the availability of existing stock, and asked officials to expedite production of textbooks. In the interim, he asked the officials to ensure that the books are available digitally. The shortage is affecting schools across India, particularly impacting Class 9 and other revised curriculum levels.</p><p>Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, along with the senior officials from the Ministry as well as the NCERT were present during the meeting. </p>.From 'Rigaveda' to 'Shunya': How ancient India meets core Mathematics in new Class 9 NCERT textbook.<p>“The Minister also assessed stock positions across States and Union Territories and examined coordination with state authorities and distribution agencies to ensure the timely delivery of books, particularly to students in rural areas,” the ministry said in a release.</p><p>Pradhan also told officials that students should not face any inconvenience due to delays. He directed officials to look at supply chains, strengthen printing capacity where necessary, and closely monitor last-mile delivery. “He also highlighted the availability of digital textbooks through e-Pathshala as an interim measure to support uninterrupted learning until physical copies reach all students,” the ministry said.</p><p>Students are reeling under a severe shortage of textbooks of the new curriculum, and the government released the books online a couple of days ago. The shortage has been reported especially in subjects such as Science (Exploration), Mathematics and Social Science of class 9. Reports suggested that while the books are retailed at around Rs 200-250, some of them were available online for as high as Rs 899. </p>