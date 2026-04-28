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Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviews NCERT textbook shortage, directs faster production

Pradhan directed officials to look at supply chains, strengthen printing capacity where necessary, and closely monitor last-mile delivery.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 14:12 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 14:12 IST
India NewsNCERTTextbookDharmendra Pradhan

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