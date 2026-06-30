'Misled Parliament on Op Sindoor military casualties': Congress submits breach of privilege notice against Rajnath Singh

<p>New Delhi: Senior Congress MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-c-venugopal">K C Venugopal </a>on Tuesday submitted a breach of privilege notice against Defence Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajnath-singh">Rajnath Singh</a>, accusing him of misleading Parliament on the military casualties during the Operation Sindoor.</p><p>Venugopal, also the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman, shot off a letter to Speaker Om Birla, claiming that Singh told the Lok Sabha on July 28 last year that no soldier was killed in the Operation Sindoor. However, he said, a recent statement showed the names of six personnel who died in the operation.</p><p>The position “clearly indicates that the Minister of Defence, while stating on the floor of the House that there had been no casualties during Operation Sindoor, was clearly misleading or incorrect”, he said.</p>.Centre releases names of six soldiers killed in Operation Sindoor.<p>“It is well established that misleading the House or withholding information from the House by a Minister on the floor of the House constitutes a breach of privilege and contempt of the House,” Venugopal said seeking initiation of breach of privilege proceedings against Singh.</p><p>Sharing the letter on X, he said it was a “grave insult” to the families of these six martyrs and the entire armed forces that the people of India were not told of their bravery and ultimate sacrifice. “They died in service of our nation, while defending it against our enemies, and the so-called nationalist Government simply lied about their martyrdom,” he added.</p>.<p>The Congress earlier demanded Singh’s resignation as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's apology over the issue. It had claimed that the government concealed the "supreme sacrifice" of six soldiers and denied them the honour.</p><p>"When Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was lying in Parliament that no soldier had been martyred, the BJP MPs were clapping. None of these people have the right to sit in the House. Rajnath Singh has insulted the country's army and soldiers — we demand his resignation," Congress' Ex-Servicemen Department chief Col Rohit Chaudhry (Retd) said.</p><p>The names of six military personnel — five from the Indian Army and one from the IAF — who died in the line of duty during Operation Sindoor last year, was recently inscribed on a wall at the National War Memorial. It was the first time that the government has released the names of those killed during Operation Sindoor.</p><p>Singh had told the Lok Sabha last July, "If you want to ask, have any of our courageous soldiers been killed in this Operation (Sindoor), the answer is no."</p>