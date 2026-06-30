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'Misled Parliament on Op Sindoor military casualties': Congress submits breach of privilege notice against Rajnath Singh

'It was a grave insult to the families of six martyrs and the entire armed forces that the people of India were not told of their bravery and ultimate sacrifice'.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 07:52 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 07:52 IST
India NewsCongressIndiaRajnath SinghIndian politcsOperation Sindoor

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