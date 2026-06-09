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Ministry, NTA, NMC officials to face par panel on health tomorrow over NEET re-exam

This is the third parliamentary panel before whom the top officials of the ministries and NTA and NMC are appearing.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 10:11 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 10:11 IST
India NewsNEETPaper LeakNTANMC

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