<p>New Delhi: People who have lost their <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/apple">Apple </a>iPhones beware! A host of cybercriminals are targeting such victims through a sophisticated phishing campaign to gain control of devices, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/Home%20ministry%20">Ministry of Home Affairs</a> (MHA) has warned.</p><p>An advisory issued by MHA’s National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) has said that perpetrators are impersonating ‘Apple Support’ and exploiting victims’ urgency to locate or secure their missing devices through fraudulent SMSes containing phishing links.</p>.<p>It said the fraudulent messages closely resemble ‘Find My Phone’ or ‘Apple Support’ notifications and redirect users to counterfeit login pages designed to steal Apple ID credentials and OTPs in a bid to gain unauthorised access to the devices.</p><p>The messages claim that the lost device has been temporarily switched off or that urgent action is required to erase contacts, media, and other data, it said.</p><p>“The phishing domains often use deceptive naming conventions to appear legitimate…Once the credentials and OTP are obtained, perpetrators gain unauthorised access to the victim’s iCloud account, remove the Apple ID linked from the stolen device, disable ‘Find My iPhone’, bypass security features, and resell or reuse the device without restrictions,” it said.</p><p>“Do not remove devices from your Apple ID without verification and ensure 'Find My iPhone' remains active. Always activate Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), use strong passwords and keep devices updated with the latest security patches. Report phishing attempts immediately to <a href="https://cybercrime.gov.in/">https://cybercrime.gov.in/</a> or call 1930,” it said. </p><p>People have been advised not to click links received via SMS, especially from international SMS Headers or unsolicited messages. One should carefully check the URL before entering credentials besides request for blocking lost or stolen mobile at CEIR Portal, it said.</p><p>One should also not enter OTPs on unverified websites or disclose OTPs to anyone. One should only use the official 'Find Devices' service page -- <a href="https://www.icloud.com/find">https://www.icloud.com/find</a>.</p>