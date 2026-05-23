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iPhone users, beware! Centre flags phishing scam via fake Apple Support messages

The messages claim that the lost device has been temporarily switched off or that urgent action is required to erase contacts, media, and other data, it said.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 15:39 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 15:39 IST
India NewsApplescamiPhoneHome Ministry

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